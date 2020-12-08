Schaumburg-based Lavelle Law held a virtual event Monday entitled “Cybersecurity Check-Up Day.” The session was hosted by associate Taylor A. Lemick, to help small businesses analyze their cybersecurity practices to make sure they aren’t vulnerable to an attack.Lemick provided free, 30-minute, one-on-one video conferences throughout the day to discuss cybersecurity needs for businesses. She also covered cybersecurity FAQs, including what makes small businesses vulnerable to attacks and how they can …