Burke Warren MacKay & Serritella P.C. added Rosa M. Tumialán as a partner. Tumialán concentrates her practice on complex commercial disputes, particularly in insurance coverage litigation in state and federal court. She comes to the firm from Dykema Gossett PLLC.Tumialán has practiced law for nearly 20 years and defended class actions filed under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Illinois Biometric Privacy Act. She also was a judicial clerk with Judge Robert Cahill of the 1st District Appellate Court and Judge …