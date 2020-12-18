Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Maura T. Levine-Patton and Alexander M. Moss as associates.Levine-Patton focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation and class action litigation, as well as privacy and data security matters and corporate internal investigations. She was previously at Winston & Strawn LLP.Moss focuses his practice on private equity investments and mergers and acquisitions across a wide range of industries. He advises his clients through all stages of the transactional process …