Jenner & Block LLP elected Elin I. Park and Thomas E. Quinn to partner.Park is a member of the complex commercial litigation practice and focuses on defending class actions and litigating claims involving consumer protection statutes. Quinn is a litigator whose practice focuses principally on high-stakes civil litigation and related regulatory matters.• Jones Day announced Chicago attorneys Kristina K. Cercone, Corey E. Dickey and Michael J. Austin were named partners.Cercone represents clients in all phases of …