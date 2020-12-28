Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Simeon G. Papacostas as of counsel to its litigation practice group.Papacostas focuses his practice on patent litigation in federal courts and post-grant proceedings before the patent office. He was previously a partner at Honigman LLP.• Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. partner Jennifer L. Ashley was recently part of a team that performed a mock remote jury selection to find a suitable way for lawyers to conduct jury selection via Zoom during the course of the …