Taft Stettinius & Hollister partner Daniel R. Saeedi will present part two of his three-part series for the Illinois State Bar Association on restrictive covenants and trade secrets at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6.The live webinar will provide the basics of these topics and on fundamental skills in drafting, counseling, data mapping, information security, forensics, litigation strategies, and special remedies. All sessions offer CLE credit. Part three of series is on litigation strategies and is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 …