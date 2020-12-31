Gardi & Haught Ltd. in Schaumburg added attorneys Joseph Baldwin and Magdalena Gonzalez.Baldwin focuses his practice on corporate, commercial, and landlord and tenant residential real estate matters. He has represented clients in the purchase and sale of commercial and residential properties, the formation of corporate entities, the buying and selling of corporate assets, and the review and drafting of corporate agreements. He also represents landlords and tenants in eviction matters.Gonzalez focuses her practice on …