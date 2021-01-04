Ice Miller LLP named two Chicago attorneys to its 2021 partner class.Heather L. Maly, a partner in the firm’s business and litigation groups, focuses her practice on commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, consumer class action defense, and employment litigation. She represents clients in the media and entertainment, consumer product, health care, fashion, insurance and financial services industries.Amir Ovcina is a partner in the business group. He counsels clients, including private equity funds …