Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Carl M. Johnson as an associate to its litigation practice group. He was previously at Novack and Macey LLP.Johnson focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and has represented clients in federal and state courts in matters involving shareholder and partnership disputes, as well as commercial contracts, business torts, and employment disputes.• Dykema Gossett PLLC announced that Leonard C. Wolfe has begun his three-year term as chairman and chief …