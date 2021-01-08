Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP added Brendan J. Hammer as a partner.Hammer concentrates his practice on the litigation of complex high net worth family law matters. He was previously a partner at Berger Schatz.• Freeborn & Peters LLP added Jason J. Ben as a partner to the firm’s bankruptcy and financial restructuring practice group.Ben has represented various parties in complex U.S. and international financial restructurings, including both corporate debtors and secured lenders in Chapter 11 and out …