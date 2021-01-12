Johnson & Bell Ltd. announced that associate attorneys Julie J. Busch, Ramses Jalalpour, Angela M. Kotsalieff, and Alan M. Kus have been promoted to shareholder.Busch concentrates her practice in general negligence, as well as transportation and retail litigation; Jalalpour focuses his practice in the areas of professional liability and business litigation; Kotsalieff concentrates her practice in product liability and premises liability litigation, including matters involving toxic torts and Kus focuses his practice on …