Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP elected Leigh C. Bonsall, Jill K. Eckhaus, Paris B. Glazer, Vincent M. Rizzo and Kevin T. Abbott to partner in its Chicago office.Bonsall focuses her practice on employment and commercial litigation matters; Eckhaus concentrates her practice on medical negligence and catastrophic injury matters; Glazer focuses his national practice on insurance coverage and business litigation matters; Rizzo is a litigator on government matters and Abbott has extensive litigation experience defending healthcare …