Holland & Knight announced that Phillip W. Nelson, William “Bill” F. Farley and Daniel T. Sylvester have been elevated to partner in its Chicago office.Nelson focuses his practice on bankruptcy, restructuring and insolvency; Farley represents businesses in complex commercial disputes covering a broad range of legal issues and Sylvester focuses his practice on the representation of borrowers and lenders.• Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP elected Eli Litoff as a partner.Litoff focuses his practice on …