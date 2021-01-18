Reed Smith LLP promoted Daniel A. Buoniconti, Alexandra M. Lucas, Michael T. Wycklendt and M. Patrick Yingling to partner in the firm’s Chicago office.Buoniconti concentrates his energy and natural resources practice in structured finance, trade finance, receivables finance, inventory finance and commercial lending; Lucas is a member of the global commercial disputes practice, where she focuses on managed care litigation and regulatory matters; Wycklendt is a member of the global corporate group who helps …