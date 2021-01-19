Baker McKenzie elected Michelle M. Carr, Piotr (Pete) E. Korzynski and Kathryn R. Strong to partner in the firm’s Chicago office.They all practice in the firm’s corporate and securities practice group.• Salvi Schostok & Pritchard P.C. promoted Jaclyn J. Wilcox to associate after working as a law clerk for three years at the firm. Wilcox received her law degree. from UIC John Marshall Law School this year and was on the Moot Court Honors Council. She also was staff editor for The John Marshall Law …