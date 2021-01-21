Thompson Coburn LLP elected Sarah J. Chang, Sartouk H. Moussavi and Nathan O. Viehl to partner in the firm’s Chicago office.Chang helps individuals and families preserve their wealth by developing strategies to safeguard their assets in the most tax-efficient way; Moussavi counsels clients on how to advance their business goals through strategic and creative approaches to the protection and enforcement of their intellectual property; and Viehl advises both buyers and sellers in a range of sophisticated M&A …