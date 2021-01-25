Littler Mendelson P.C. named shareholder Paul E. Bateman the firm’s first chief inclusion, equity and diversity officer.Bateman will be responsible for the recently unveiled Breaking Through: Littler’s D&I Comp Initiative, which aims to double the number of attorneys of color, women and LGBTQ+ shareholders in the top quartile of the firm’s compensation system within five years.
Clifford Law Offices partner Robert P. Walsh has been appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court as a member of the Committee on …