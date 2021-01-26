Swanson, Martin & Bell LLP promoted Jessica Levitt Acuna, Jack A. Gould and Jonna McGinley Reilly to partner in the firm’s Chicago office.Acuna concentrates her practice on medical negligence and healthcare; Gould focuses his practice on product liability, toxic tort litigation and general trial practice and Reilly focuses her practice on intellectual property litigation and transactional services, along with commercial litigation and business disputes.• Duane Morris LLP promoted Elinor H. Murárová and Owen …