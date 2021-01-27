Buckley Fine LLC in North Barrington added William A. Ensing as a partner and Nancy P. Tassi as of counsel.Ensing concentrates his practice in business, estate and asset protection planning; Tassi concentrates her practice in negotiating a wide range of business sales and complex commercial transactions.The firm also named Jill Bogaerts as CEO and Michelle Wrzeszcz as chief operating officer.
Cornerstone Government Affairs added Amanda “Mandy” Drendel as a vice president in its Springfield office.Drendel …