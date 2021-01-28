Freeborn & Peters LLP announced that Jennifer M. Huelskamp, Ryan G. Rudich and Martin Syvertsen have been promoted to partner.Huelskamp focuses her practice on employment litigation and counseling; Rudich has a diverse environmental practice that focuses on defending businesses in complex environmental litigation and Syvertsen practices in litigation and prides himself on finding practical solutions for clients and fighting for the best possible outcomes.• O. Long Law LLC added Alexandra Neukirch as an associate …