Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP elected Karl D. Camillucci, Todd Rowden and Roshan P. Shrestha to partner in the firm’s Chicago office.Camillucci is a member of the firm’s finance and economic development, real estate, land use and local government practice groups; Rowden is an experienced trial lawyer and counselor to clients whose practice focuses on large and small businesses; and Shrestha concentrates his practice in patent litigation.• Ropes & Gray LLP added Benjamin M. Rhode as a counsel in …