Paul Buscher Uhlenhop, 84, died on Jan. 30 surrounded by family.Uhlenhop was a senior partner at Lawrence Kamin Saunders & Uhlenhop, LLC, and an legal expert in financial services compliance and regulation law.He is predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Louise (Zucks) Uhlenhop, and is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Karin Uhlenhop, and his son, Jon (Anne) Uhlenhop. Paul is also fondly remembered by his siblings, Michael (Linda) Uhlenhop, Robert (the late Marsha) Uhlenhop, Lola (Tom) McDonald, and Mary …