Davis Friedman LLP named Laura N. Ashmore as the firm’s new managing partner. She is the first woman to serve in the role for the firm.Ashmore succeeds James L. Rubens, who has been managing partner for the last 15 years and will remain as a partner.• Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP added Marc J. Adesso as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice, including its securities, mergers and acquisitions and REIT sub-groups.Adesso will provide strategic legal counsel for emerging and established capital …