Much Shelist P.C. elevated Juli D. Dreifuss to special counsel and Matthew J. Feery, Luke Harriman and Peter A. Shepard to income principal.Dreifuss counsels clients on tax planning and the integration of estate plans and corporate structures; Feery helps employers support their business goals by developing best practices, strategies and solutions in compliance with labor and employment laws; Harriman advises individuals and families on estate planning matters and Shepard focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions …