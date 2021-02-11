O’Keefe Lyons & Hynes LLC added Jabari A. Jackson as an associate at the firm. He will focus his practice on commercial property tax appeals.Jackson has more than 20 years of experience in the legal and financial areas. He was previously an analyst with the Cook County Board of Review.• Nixon Peabody LLP named Samuel K. Kim and Bradley M. Taub as partners.Kim represents clients in corporate transactions across a range of industries, including mergers and acquisitions and equity investments. Taub’s …