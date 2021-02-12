Clausen Miller P.C. elected Scott R. Shinkan to shareholder.Shinkan is a trial lawyer, working in the Chicago office, focused on defending insureds and counseling insurers on all aspects of casualty litigation for a wide range of industries.• The Law Offices of Gary H. Smith P.C. has joined Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit (KSN). KSN represents clients in real estate transactions, collections, landlord/tenant issues and property tax appeals.The firm represents business owners, commercial property managers, industrial property …