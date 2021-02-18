Foley & Lardner LLP elevated Susan Poll Klaessy and Margaret G. Nelson to partner.Klaessy is a member of the bankruptcy and business reorganization and business litigation and dispute resolution practices. Nelson is a member of the securities enforcement and litigation practice.• Beermann LLP selected Morgan L. Stogsdill as chair of the firm’s family law practice group.Stogsdill focuses her practice on complex family law matters and counsels high-profile clients.• Northern Illinois University College of …