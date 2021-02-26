Latham & Watkins LLP elected Nineveh Alkhas, Laura N. Ferrell and Cindy Caillavet Sinclair to partner.Alkhas focuses on labor and employment law, advising clients in corporate transactions and counseling on day-to-day employment matters; Ferrell advises a broad cross-section of the asset management industry on complex legal, regulatory, and compliance matters, including SEC examinations and investigations and Sinclair represents financial institutions, private equity firms, and corporate borrowers in a wide range of …