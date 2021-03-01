Golan Christie Taglia LLP added Benjamin D. Rotman as of counsel. He was previously a shareholder and registered patent attorney at Rosenbaum IP P.C.Rotman focuses his practice on developing patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret strategies for businesses and individuals.• Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP elevated Matthew Bonovich and Mikela T. Sutrina to partner in the firm’s Chicago office.Bonovich is a member of the energy, infrastructure and project finance team and the real estate, land use …