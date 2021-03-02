SmithAmundsen LLC promoted Charles J. Prochaska IV, Erin A. Walsh and Danessa P. Watkins to partner in the firm’s Chicago office.Prochaska defends wrongful death, premises liability, truck and auto collision, product liability, contract, and legal malpractice matters; Walsh defends a wide range of clients in class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and Watkins defends clients in matters relating to business disputes, computer fraud, products liability, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary …