O’Connor Law Firm Ltd. elevated Ashley Meghan Murray to partner.Murray focuses her practice on motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, nursing home and police misconduct.• Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart P.C. elevated Norma Manjarrez to shareholder.Manjarrez advises employers in all aspects of the employment relationship and regularly counsels human resources professionals and in-house counsel on sick leave, unemployment, wage and hour issues, employment policies, employee …