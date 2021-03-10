K&L Gates LLP elevated Jian Jiang, Dennis A. Majewski, Joseph D. McClendon and Nicole C. Mueller to partner.Jiang advises on the protection of intellectual property, including the prosecution of U.S. and non-U.S. patent applications in a range of industries; Majewski focuses on patent prosecution, product clearances, non-infringement investigations, and other IP matters; McClendon counsels on technology transactions, privacy and data security, and intellectual property and Mueller concentrates on federal and state …