Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP added Martin V. Sinclair Jr. as a partner, Timothy M. Frey as of counsel and Hannah M. Stowe as an associate to its litigation practice group.Sinclair represents public and private companies and individuals in regulatory, administrative, antitrust, and transactional matter; Frey has more than 10 years of complex commercial litigation experience and Stowe has experience representing public and private companies in state and federal courts.• Mayer Brown LLP added Jason M …