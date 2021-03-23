Honigman LLP added Rajeev “Raj” M. Patel as a partner in its real estate department.Patel focuses his practice on construction and infrastructure projects. He was previously at United Airlines.• Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP added Christina Perez-Tineo and Brannon Simmons as associates.Perez-Tineo focuses her practice on high-net worth family law matters including divorce, custody, and parentage issues, as well as a variety of other procedural issues related to the dissolution of marriage. Simmons …