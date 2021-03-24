K&L Gates LLP added Mitchell B. Weiss and Balazs Danko as partners in the firm’s tax practice. Both join from Deloitte Tax LLP, where Weiss was managing director and Danko a senior manager in the international tax practice.Weiss advises domestic and foreign multinationals on the tax aspects of a variety of cross-border matters. Danko counsels public and private companies on international tax matters.• Dussias Wittenberg Koenigsberger LLP elected Kathleen A. Opal to partner.Opal focuses her practice on …