Akerman LLP added Jeffrey P. Armstrong and Benjamin M. Urban to its intellectual property practice group in Chicago. Both were previously at McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP.Armstrong has litigated patent infringement and trade secret matters in federal district courts. Urban focuses his practice on patent prosecution before the USPTO as well as patent offices worldwide.• Sidley Austin LLP added Daniel D. Rubinstein as a partner in its Chicago office. He was previously a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP …