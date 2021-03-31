Seyfarth Shaw LLP launched a new podcast, “Pioneers and Pathfinders,” hosted by J. Stephen Poor, chair emeritus and co-lead of Seyfarth Labs.The podcast is about the people driving change in the legal industry. Interviews focus on how the unique journeys of its guests inform their thinking about the profession, the business of law, the solutions they create, and where the industry is going next.• Fitch Even Tabin & Flannery LLP attorney Thomas A. James and DLA Piper attorney Paul Steadman will co …