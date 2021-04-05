Schiff Hardin LLP announced new leadership teams for two of the firm’s prominent practice groups. Litigation and dispute resolution is led by partner Margaret “Maggie” A. Hickey, with Matthew B. Mock and Lawrence H. Heftman serving as deputy practice group leaders. The environmental group is led by partners Daniel J. Deeb and Joshua R. More.Hickey, who also leads the white-collar defense and government investigations team, is a former Illinois executive inspector general. Mock focuses his practice on …