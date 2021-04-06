Banner Witcoff Ltd. elected Binal J. Patel to president and Katie Laatsch Fink as a member of the Board of Directors. In addition, the firm elevated Brian T. Apel, Kimberly S. Devine, Pat Richey and Kurt C. Riester to shareholder.Patel’s practice covers a range of areas including district court patent litigation, proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and patent portfolio management.Fink focuses her practice on intellectual property litigation and provides counseling on issues involving patents, trademarks …