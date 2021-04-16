Errol Zavett, 83, died April 10 following complications from heart surgery.With a legal practice spanning a half-century, Zavett earned the esteem of the family law community both in Illinois and nationally. He was well-known for his expertise in high net-worth, contested and collaborative divorce, division of property, asset valuation, and complex child custody matters.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to Temple Har Zion in River Forest, where he proudly served two terms as president.&bull …