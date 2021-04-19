Vedder Price P.C. announced Michelle T. Olson, John K. Burke, David N. Swendsen and Jeff VonDruska have been elevated from associates to shareholders in the Chicago office.Olson counsels employers on day-to-day employment law and human resources matters; Burke counsels clients in patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret matters; Swendsen practices in traditional buy-side/sell-side M&A, minority investment transactions and venture capital transactions and VonDruska has experience in regulatory and compliance …