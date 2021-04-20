President Joe Biden issued an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, comprised of a bipartisan group of experts on the court and the court reform debate. Commissioners in Chicago include William Baude, Alison L. LaCroix, Michael S. Kang and David A. Strauss.Baude is a professor of law and faculty director of the Constitutional Law Institute at the University of Chicago Law School; LaCroix is the Robert Newton Reid professor of law at the University of Chicago Law …