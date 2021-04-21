Ropes & Gray LLP announced that asset management partner Paulita A. Pike has been named managing partner of the firm’s Chicago office.Pike represents registered funds, and their investment advisers and boards, counseling on structuring innovative investment products, including regulatory and compliance obligations associated with bringing these products to market.• Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner Kimberly Thompson Smith will serve as the firm’s new global chair of its corporate department. She also …