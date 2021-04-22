Thompson Hine LLP partner Steven A. Block was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission (TIRC).The commission was formed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2009 to investigate claims of torture by former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge or officers under his supervision.Block has extensive government investigative and trial experience. As a Chicago federal prosecutor for 10 years, he investigated, prosecuted and supervised hundreds of cases involving a wide range of criminal …