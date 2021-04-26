Thompson Hine LLP added Simone Randolph and Layla Dotson Lumpkin to the firm’s Chicago office as partners in the Real Estate and Corporate Transactions & Securities practice groups. Both lawyers join from Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, where they were partners in the business transactions practice.Randolph focuses on complex commercial real estate and finance transactions, with experience in syndicated, mezzanine and construction financing. Lumpkin concentrates on corporate transactions, including mergers …