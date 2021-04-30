Dussias Wittenberg Koenigsberger LLP elected Daniel Kessler partner.Kessler joined the firm in 2013 and is a member of the Chicago Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association.• Anderson Rasor & Partners LLP added Jennie E. Miskell and Whitney L. Burkett as associates.Miskell was formerly with L&G Law Group LLP. Burkett was formerly with Best Vanderlaan & Harrington. They both concentrate their practice in medical malpractice defense, long term care and railroad litigation.• Taft Stettinius …