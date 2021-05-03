Akerman LLP has expanded the national footprint of its Tax Practice Group with employee benefits and executive compensation lawyer Gabriel S. Marinaro in Chicago. He was previously at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.Marinaro counsels publicly traded and privately held companies, multinational entities, tax-exempt organizations and governmental entities on a variety of employee benefits and executive compensation matters.• Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg LLP announced Sivan Koenig Galinsky as the firm’s …