Massey & Gail LLP added Caitlin Alejandrina Kovacs as a partner to the firm. She was previously a partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.Kovacs has litigated cases in both state and federal courts involving a wide array of subject matters, such as breach of contract, fraud, product liability and restructuring issues.• Polsinelli added Seth M. Aigner as a shareholder in the firm’s national capital markets and commercial lending practice. He’ll work from the Chicago office. He joins the firm from Honigman …