Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP added Jeffrey C. Friedman as a partner in the firm’s Real Estate Practice in Chicago.Friedman has more than 20 years of experience handling deals for developers, institutional investors and owners. His experience includes retail, office, industrial and multi-family assets, as well as mixed-use developments and cannabis industry projects.• The UIC Review of Intellectual Property Law (RIPL) announced that professor Maureen B. Collins will be the recipient of its inaugural …