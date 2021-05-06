Kirkland & Ellis LLP added Sara K. Orr as a partner in the firm’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Impact Practice Group in Chicago.Orr focuses on sustainable finance, ESG due diligence, corporate sustainability programs and innovative climate solutions. She was previously counsel at Latham & Watkins LLP.• Schoenberg Finkel Beederman Bell Glazer LLC added Adam C. Maxwell as a an associate.Maxwell is a litigator and employment attorney. He was previously with Greiman Rome & Griesmeyer …